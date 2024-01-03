Reaching to the far flung areas of the region and providing healthcare to the people in remote villages, Assam Rifles conducted a mobile medical camp at Khona village, Vijaynagar circle, District Changland, Arunachal Pradesh on December 31.

The medical camp has benefitted 53 locals, with a team of dedicated medical staff providing medical consultation, blood monitoring, blood sugar screening, BMI checkup, ENT examination and distribution of essential medicines.

The medical camp has benefitted the people of the remote village of Arunachal Pradesh.

The troops of Assam Rifles have been regularly conducted health camps for the people of the village and providing them necessary healthcare.

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