The 57th Lodu Bango Central Mopin echoes the ethos of the Galo community celebrated across the East and West Siang districts of Arunachal with pomp and traditional Gaiety on April 5.

A popular tribal festival of Arunachal Pradesh, Mopin is celebrated for the desire for wealth and prosperity. The jazzing festival came into the limelight every year during the month of April and the gaiety continues the whole month.

The Mopin festival is celebrated at Itanagar and various parts of the state also with great enthusiasm.

At the capital Itanagar, the Mopin ground filled up with pure white dressed Galo denizens in traditional attire where the Mopin festival got celebrated.

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Tumke Bagra, Minister of Industries, textiles attended the celebration as Chief Guest while Dr Tana Showren, President of Nyishi Elite Society attended as Guest of honour.

The Mopin festival plays an important role in the cultural scenario of the Galo Tribe. Galo community members dazzled in their traditional costumes and organize the amazing 'popir dance', greatly performed by the female folk. By positioning themselves in a circular queue, they create the roaring sound of their rhythmic steps.

One group assemble themselves and chant the sweet words of Ja-Jin-Ja and Baryi folk songs, while the following participants complement their songs with dancing. Tribal folks don themselves in white clothes and elaborate headgear. Their dangling multi-coloured beaded ornaments glitz according to their footsteps and the sparking sunrays.

The tribal culture is submerged with strange myths which are very much linked with the existence of evil spirits. One prime purpose behind organizing this function is to get away from the evil shadow and to receive the blessing of God for universal happiness.

Nyadar Loya, General Secretary of the Galo welfare society urged all Galo community members to save their traditions and save these valuable traditions and cultures which represent the identity of Galos.

“We should save our culture as loss of culture is loss of identity, despite our faith in any religion we should not forget our roots and especially Mopin" Loya asserted.

Moi Bagra, legal coordinator of Mopin Preservation Society talking to India Today briefed about the purpose of the celebration of the agriculture-based festival Mopin, he stated that Mopin is celebrated for social & communal harmony, prosperity, and healthy life for all mankind.

The power of the priests and the rituals performed during Mopin cannot be overlooked. "Many Christian followers of our community also come and participate during the celebration with the same enthusiasm and joy" Bagra added.

Tumke Bagra, Minister of Textiles, industries talking to India today stated that this Mopin is basically celebrated for good harvest and agriculture, prosperity.

The institution of Nyibus has to be preserved,” he asserted and advocated that traditional practices need to be open to reforms that are beneficial to all without diluting the indigenous traditions.

Goge Sora, a member of the Mopin Preservation Society talking to India today informed that Mopin as basically an agriculture-based festival in which deities were worshipped for a good harvest of crops and blessings for prosperity and good health.