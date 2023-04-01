Galo welfare society on April 1, 2023, organised a sit-in dharna in protest of the non-fulfilment of their five memorandum points demanding Justice for Lt Tumi Gangkak.

The protest was held at the tennis court in Itanagar and saw massive participation from people.

The Galo Welfare Society also demanded compensation for the late APPSC official's family at the earliest.

"Wife of Lt Tumi Gangkak urged all with folded hands to stand with her & seek justice. According to her little kids are still waiting for their father to come back home & she has no words."

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Gangkak under the secretary of APPSC Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Ganga Lake area, along the Jote-Poma Road, on 24 February. His body was found hanging, with his wrists and Achilles tendons of both legs slit.

According to ICR SP Jimmy Chiram, the investigation is still in progress and the police are waiting for the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report.

Meanwhile, capital Itanagar SP denied speaking on camera, however, stated that the case is still under investigation through the SIT formed under Capital police.

The investigation team has completed the search and seizure from the spot, collected the post-mortem report, collected and analysed over 100 hours of CCTV footage, detailed CDR analysis of the victim, suspects and others, and detailed interrogation of various suspects and witnesses. Some evidence has been sent to FSL for further analysis, and the reports are awaited. Further, CCTV footage is being analysed for any other findings. The call data records from nearby mobile towers have also been collected and are being analyzed.

The updates of the investigation is being shared with the victim's family in regular basis. Any other organization may contact the capital police for any information regarding the case.

Capital police is trying to complete the investigation at the earliest, however, as of now due to awaiting of reports, the conclusive report cannot be provided.Further, Sp added that if family members do not trust police investigation they can move to court and urge for SIT or other agencies to investigate the mysterious death.