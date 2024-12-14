The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is set to conduct the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) on December 15, marking the return of the prestigious exam after a four-year gap.





The last APPSCCE was held on November 9, 2020, with results announced nearly a year later, on October 22, 2021. This year's edition has seen a significant turnout, with 22,987 applicants and 22,731 admit cards issued.





The examination will be held across 87 venues spanning 18 districts of the state. Notably, the capital region will host the majority of candidates with 53 centres, while the Papum Pare district will facilitate the exam at seven centres.





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