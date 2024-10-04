Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced today that the much-anticipated 2nd Edition of the Tawang Marathon will take place on October 24, 2024, inviting runners from across the nation to experience the thrill of racing at 10,000 feet above sea level.

This unique marathon is jointly organized by the Indian Army and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, promising participants an unparalleled opportunity to run amidst the majestic landscapes of the region, often referred to as the "land of mystic mountains." The marathon aims to celebrate not only the spirit of endurance but also the beauty of Arunachal Pradesh's pristine environment and its early morning freshness.

To drum up excitement for the event, a Promo Run featuring the marathon's mascot, TABOS, will take place in Itanagar on October 13, 2024. Participants can look forward to a lively atmosphere as they gear up for the main event.

Khandu said, "The Tawang Marathon is more than just a race; it symbolizes our nation's spirit of freedom and unity. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating our rich cultural diversity and democratic principles."

Also Read: Arunachal Deputy CM inaugurates students' activity centre at RGU