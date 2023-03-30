Arunachal government has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to individuals who can provide information on escaped NSCN-K (NS) militants.

Two prisoners including a militant of NSCN-K (NS) escaped from Khonsa jail in Tirap district on March 26 after killing security personnel.

They have taken away an AK 47. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the escaped prisoners in the area.

Also Read: Arunachal: NSCN cadres escape from Tirap jail after killing IRBn personnel

“It is thereby brought to public notice that a reward of Rs 1 lakh each has been declared upon the criminals involved in this case. The reward shall be given to any individual who can provide accurate information that leads to the arrest of the criminals,” a statement issued by Arunachal police said on Thursday.

The statement added that the identity of the informer would be kept a secret.

The escapees – Roksen Homcha Lowang from Arunachal’s Changlang district and Tiptu Kitnya from adjoining Tirap district – are members of the Niki Sumi faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) or NSCN (K).

The two escaped militants are the focus of a police manhunt. A house-to-house search is being carried out in the area and strict surveillance is being maintained. In addition, the Assam Rifles and CRPF are assisting the police in their pursuit of the two escaped militants.