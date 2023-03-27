In a shocking incident, two hardcore NSCN (K) Nikki Sumi faction militants escaped from the Khonsa jail in Tirap district on March 26 after killing a constable and critically injuring another security personnel.

The two militants have been identified as Tipu Kitnya and Rocksen Homchha.

According to reports, the two militants fled after stealing the officer's weapons. Wangnyien Bosai has been identified as the deceased police officer.

The two escaped militants are the focus of a police manhunt. A house-to-house search is being carried out in the area and strict surveillance is being maintained. In addition, the Assam Rifles and CRPF are assisting the police in their pursuit of the two escaped militants.

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