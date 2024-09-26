The government of Arunachal Pradesh has announced a significant reshuffle in its bureaucracy, involving key officials across various departments:

Mimum Tayeng, who was serving as the Secretary of Women and Child Development, has been transferred to the position of Parliamentary Affairs Secretary, replacing SD Sunderasan.

Nyali Ete, the current Secretary of Urban Development, Housing, and Town Planning, has been appointed as a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), replacing KK Singh. Ete will also retain his existing role as Secretary of Information and Public Relations (IPR).

Krishna Kr Singh, the Health Secretary, has been assigned as the APSSB Secretary, replacing D Varma.

Ira Singhal, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Tirap district, has been reassigned as the new Health Secretary. Shasvat Sourabh, the Deputy Commissioner of Lohit district, will take over as Transport Secretary.



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KN Damo, who was serving as Director of Tourism, will now be the Deputy Commissioner of Lohit district.

JT Obi, previously the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Deomali, has been posted as the new Kamle Deputy Commissioner.

Techu Aran, Commissioner of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, has been transferred as the new Tirap Deputy Commissioner.

B Tawsik, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kanubari, will now serve as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Deomali.

Kunal Yadav, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Tezu, has been transferred to replace Tawsik as the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kanubari.

This reshuffle aims to bring fresh perspectives and efficiencies to various administrative functions in the state.