The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has announced the appointment of Guardian Ministers to oversee and drive the implementation of developmental activities across the state’s districts.

The appointments were formalized by the Department of Finance, Planning, and Investment.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media to share the development, stating, “In line with this mission, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Hon'ble Guardian Ministers to oversee the progress and implementation of developmental work across various districts. Their responsibilities will include monitoring flagship programmes as well as participating in outreach initiatives like Sewa Aapke Dwar. These efforts aim to ensure effective delivery and holistic development.”

The Guardian Ministers will be responsible for:

Monitoring the progress of flagship government programmes.

Ensuring timely and effective implementation of developmental schemes.

Participating in outreach initiatives like Sewa Aapke Dwar, which aims to deliver services to citizens at their doorstep.

This strategic move is aimed at fostering focused development and enhancing governance at the grassroots level, ensuring equitable growth across Arunachal Pradesh.

The list of Guardian Ministers and their assigned districts:





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