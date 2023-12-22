The Arunachal Pradesh government made a decisive move to transfer the murder case of former MLA Yumsen Matey to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

This decision was taken following a proposal from the state police department, as confirmed by Deputy Home Secretary Likha Sampu.

The case, registered as Lazu PS FIR No. 10/2023, involves the tragic death of Matey, who was shot dead by unknown assailants on December 15th at Lazu circle in Tirap district, near the Indo-Myanmar border.

Yumsen Matey, a prominent figure and the first graduate from the Ollo community, had served as an MLA for the 56th Khonsa West Constituency.



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His political journey included a tenure as a Congress legislator after being elected in 2009 and later affiliations with the BJP post-2014. Matey's assassination has not only shocked the state but also prompted calls for a high-level investigation into the incident and the broader issue of insurgency in the Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) region.

The Arunachal Pradesh Home Department has communicated the transfer request to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, seeking a detailed and comprehensive investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The case's transfer to the NIA is seen as a step towards addressing the serious concerns raised by the opposition and the public regarding the safety of leaders in the region and the need for a permanent resolution to the insurgency problem.

