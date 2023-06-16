Arunachal Pradesh government has asked residents of Itanagar Capital Complex to vacate vulnerable areas in the wake of landslides, floods, and road blockades due to heavy and incessant rainfall.

In this regard, Talo Potom, IAS, District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Capital, Itanagar issued an order where he said that in view of incessant rainfall during the past couple of days due to the arrival of the Monsoon season.

''It has been observed that massive landslides, mudslides, floods and road blockades and house collapse leading to loss of properties are occurring within the Capital complex,'' the order added.

The order further read that there is the apprehension of causing damages to the lives and properties of those staying near landslide zones, hills or valleys side slopes or flood paths, and other vulnerable areas.

''It has been deemed desirable in the interest of safety and security of those staying in the vulnerable areas stated hereinabove: it is expedient to shift them to safer areas/locations to avoid untoward incidents/loss of lives and properties,'' it added.

''I Shri Talo Potom, IAS, District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Capital, Itanagar in exercising powers conferred upon me under Section 133 Cr.P.C, 1973 r/w Section 32 (2) (iii) of the Disaster Management Act. 2005 do hereby order the residents/people staying nearby the vulnerable areas specified hereinabove to vacate such vulnerable areas, to avoid loss of lives and properties,'' the order said.

Further, it is hereby clarified that those deliberately staying in landslide areas or water path areas along the rivers, nallahs, streams, and hillside at their own risk, shall not be entitled to claim any compensation whatsoever in the future.

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