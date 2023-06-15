The horticulture department in Tawang district on June 15 organised an interation-cum-awareness programme on June 15 in order to promote farming as the main source of income.

The awareness programme was attended by senior public leader Tenzin Monpa, Neeraj Chetry, Director of Himalayan Florica, Siliguri and Nawang Chozom, Promoter of the Broccoli farmers’ group, Tawang.

A total of 50 farmers participated in the programme and Tenzin Monpa advised the farmers to take up farming activities as their main source of income.

He also urged the farmers to change their attitude of farming from a livelihood to a commercial mode of farming and to work in an organised approach.

Monpa further asked the department to impart proper guidance to the farmers and give support to farmers in the formation of farmer producers organizations.

Later, he advised farmers for giving more emphasis on farming for a permanent and sustainable source of income/livelihood rather than running after petty contracts and supply works.

Speaking on the occasion, Chetry assured the farmers for the marketing of their produce was subject to the condition of proper grading and packaging of the produces.

Later, Chozom, the Promoter of the farmers' group assured farmers of the cultivation and supply of good quality-cum-marketable Broccoli and other vegetable crops with proper grading and packaging.

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