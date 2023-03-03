Arunachal Pradesh government has banned conducting prayer or puja through the local priest (Epak), as a remedy to cure various diseases and illnesses in the state's Upper Siang district.

As per the government, such practices are misleading innocent people from taking a course in scientific medical treatment and causing severe health issues, and also giving rise to socio-cultural problems like conversion to other faith and thereby spreading discord among people and groups.

The government has also banned such advertisements and healing practices that contravene the provisions of The Drug & Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, of 1954. Section 5 of the Act prohibits the advertisement of magic remedies for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders.

"No person carrying on or purporting to carry on the profession of administering magic remedies shall take any part in the publication of any advertisement referring to any magic remedy which directly or indirectly claims to be efficacious for any of the purposes specified in section 3," read an official notification dated February 28.

''I, Shri HageLailang, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate, Upper Siang District under the provisions of section 133 of CrPC bestowed upon me, hereby issue the following directives to be followed scrupulously within Upper Siang District -

(1) Ban on the conduct of Prayer Healing, Healing Crusades, Healing through local pr FAsk Pujas, etc (by whatsoever name/ nomenclature called) at public premises.

(2) Ban on an advertisement ( Publication/Display/Circulation) of magical remedies for the treatment of diseases and disorders.

(3) These directives shall apply to all individuals, groups, faith or religion,'' the notification added.

The District Magistrate also directed the SP of upper Siang District to initiate necessary action to execute the order and to take appropriate action against violators.

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