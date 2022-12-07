Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the state government is committed to minimize the gap between the administration and people here in the Siang district on December 7.

“We are committed to reduce the gap between the government and the people at the last mile,” Khandu said after inaugurating the ''Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0'' at Boleng in Siang district.



Commenting on the Seva Aapke Dwar, modified from the erstwhile ''Sarkar Aapke Dwar'', Khandu said that it has been initiated to offer services to the people, that they actually need.

The Arunachal CM further said that during Sarkar Aapke Dwar, government departments were taking their services to the people but in Seva Aapke Dwar, the departments will be taking those services which are needed actually needed by the people.

“Government officers at the block and circle levels will do a prior exercise of collecting data like the number of villages which scheme they haven’t availed, which scheme they actually want to avail, for which scheme they are eligible and which scheme would be feasible for the particular village, which services are yet to be availed by the villagers, etc. Based on these inputs, the administration will prepare in advance and take only the required schemes and services to the people. This will ensure that people get what they want and not choose from what is on offer,” he explained.

Khandu also recalled the tussle for the establishment of headquarters of the newly created Siang district, adding, ''It was the ‘political willpower’ of the present dispensation in resolving the issue.

“We need to think big. Squabbling on little issues without willing to find a way out will take us nowhere. Whether it is Boleng or Pangin, the point is to have a district headquarters and start creating infrastructure. Technically Boleng came out as better equipped to be developed as the district headquarters and hence we decided so. However, Pangin, which is about only 20 kms away, will also have its share of offices and be developed into a model township,” he added.

Khandu further informed that Pangin will have its own independent ADC headquarters and a share of major offices and requested the district administration to locate a site and develop a helipad at Pangin while assuring funds for the same.

Hailing Siang belt as abundantly blessed with huge potential in agriculture and horticulture sectors, he called upon the villagers, especially the womenfolk, to form SHGs to avail schemes offered by both central and state governments for the economical upliftment of the rural mass.

He also highlighted several developmental projects initiated by the state government in the Siang belt and pointed out that the first Sainik School of the state was established at Niglok near Pasighat.

''The government is in process of identifying a permanent site for the school and the required fund for the creation of infrastructure will be made available,'' he assured.

He further informed me that the lone state university – Arunachal University – at Pasighat will start functioning soon.

“We have already given advertisement for appointment of a Vice-Chancellor and approved the creation of various posts to run the university,” he said.

Khandu said that the Bankim Pertin General Hospital Pasighat is also being upgraded to a 300 bedded hospital with all the latest facilities.

“The COVID pandemic brought us to a standstill for almost two years. Now with the virus under control, all our focus is in accelerating the developmental process across the state,” he avowed.

Besides handing over scheme-related benefits to local beneficiaries of the Seva Aapke Dwar, Khandu also inaugurated 13 projects and laid the foundation stone of 7 projects worth Rs 211 crores.

The inaugurated projects include ADC (Independent) Headquarters at Pangin, the British Trail of Anglo-Abor War and the development of an epitaph at Kekar Moying, PHED Circle Office building at Pangin, augmentation of water supply at Pengin Bote and Kebang, an extension of water supply at Sitang village, the road from BRTF road to Riga, the road from Jomlo Bari to Jpmlo Mobuk, the road from Bogne to Kerang Stage II, road from Riew to Jorsing – all under PMGSY, UD & Housing sub division office at Pangin, irrigation project from Bubung to Biro at Yeksi village under PMKSY and a double lane RCC bridge over river Kabung on Dosing-Yibok road.

Foundation stones were laid for the motorable bridge over river Siang at Kammuk between Boleng and Rasing to connect the Baabo area, improvement of Boleng to Rumgong road, street vendors market at Boleng, establishment of VKV at Riga, construction of a new circuit house at Boleng, material recovery facility at Pangin and construction of 70 mtr span bailey bridge over Subung river on Dosing-Pareng-Yibuk road.

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