Arunachal government has formally inaugurated its 27th district, Keyi Panyor, in a grand event led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister for Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju.

The inauguration was attended by prominent state leaders, bureaucrats, panchayat members, student leaders, and the public.

The celebration included cultural performances by various cultural troops of the newly created district.

Keyi Panyor, which is primarily inhabited by the Nyishi tribe, was bifurcated from the Lower Subansiri district and will have its headquarters at Yachuli.

The district has a population of over 30,000 and includes 195 villages.

The cabinet of Arunachal Pradesh recently approved the creation of two new districts, Keyi Panyor and Bichom, bringing the total number of districts in the state to 28.



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The Bichom district, which is set to be inaugurated on 4th March, will be carved out from East Kameng and West Kameng districts and will have Napangphung as its headquarters.

The creation of these districts was approved by the state cabinet on February 5 for administrative convenience.

The government also introduced the Arunachal Pradesh (Re-Organisation of Districts) Amendment Bill, 2024, along with three other bills, which were passed in a special assembly session last week.

Meanwhile, the Bichom district is set to be carved out from East Kameng and West Kameng districts, with Napangphung designated as the district headquarters and is expected to be inaugurated on 4th March at Nafra.

Encompassing an area of 2,897 square kilometres and a population of 9,710 (as per the 2011 census), Bichom district will include 20 villages from West Kameng and 11 from East Kameng district.

The state cabinet had on February 5 approved the creation of the two districts for ease of administration.

In addition to the the Arunachal Pradesh (Re-Organisation of Districts) Amendment Bill, 2024, the government introduced three other bills which got passed in a special assembly session last week.