The Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, Aruncahal Pradesh under the chairmanship of Ld Chief Secretary, GoAP, will be holding a coordination meeting to discuss the action plan and preparation for undertaking the next search operation for missing everester Tapi Mra, APO (DYA) and his associate Niku Dao.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on May 18 at 12:30 PM at CS Conference Hall, Block No. 2, 3rd Floor, Civil Secretariat, Itanagar.

The committee will be headed by a chairman from Secretary (Sports & Youth Affairs) along with its members- Deputy Commissioner, East Kameng District Member, Director, and Disaster Management. GoAP, Director (Sports), GoAP, Director (NIMAS) Dirang, W/Kameng District, SP East Kameng District, President & General Secretary Tagin Cultural Member Society (TCS), Commandant 12 Bn NDRF, Itanagar, Commandant SDRF Itanagar, Dr Anshu Jansempa, Padmashree Awardee 5 times Mt Everest summiteers Member Tagil Sorang, Everester (Team Leader) and his team members for next search operation of missing everester Tapi Mra, APO (DYA) and his assistant Niku Dao Member, Yatok Mra Nilo and family members of Member Tapi Mra. APO (DYA) and Family members of Niku Dao.

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Tapi Mra, the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to conquer Mount Everest, and his assistant Niku Dao were reported missing since they had embarked on summiting the Khyarw Satam peak in the state’s East Kameng district.

Tapi Mra from Arunachal Pradesh, who scaled the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, in 2009, has been ‘missing’ for more than a week while on a ‘mission’ to explore the snow-capped Mount Kyarisatam, one of the highest peaks in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district.

“Tapi Mra, Adventure Promotion Officer (APO), Directorate of Youth Affairs, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh has taken up an expedition on a self-request basis to Mt Kyarisatam, situated in East Kameng district,” the Deputy Commissioner of the district, Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla said.