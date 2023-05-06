Arunachal government is making all efforts to safely evacuate the stranded students and citizens of the state from violence-hit Manipur, said Home Minister Bamang Felix on May 5.

“The Government of Arunachal Pradesh is in constant touch with its counterpart in Manipur and is closely monitoring the situation. Communications have also been made with the stranded students and people of Arunachal Pradesh,” the Home Minister informed during a press briefing at his official residence.

According to the data available with the government, a total of 263 students are stranded in Manipur while 34 students have managed to safely return to Arunachal Pradesh, the minister informed.

“As of now, all stranded students are within their respective campus, and are safe,” the Home Minister said, while informing that request for additional security has also been made for their protection.

“I urge all affected students and their parents to remain calm and not panic during these challenging times. Students who are in their campus should continue to remain inside the campus,” Felix added.

He further said that though the situation is limping back to normalcy in Manipur, however, on the direction of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, a control room has been established at the state civil secretariat here.

''Parents and students seeking support and assistance can also call the helpline numbers of Manipur - 8730931414/ 8794475406/ 7005257760 and 8471889572 (AIGP Itanagar), 7086026788 (DRC, Guwahati), and 7630090058 (Additional SP, Itanagar),'' he added.

Commenting on the government’s evacuation effort, Felix also informed that a chopper was requisitioned for the task but could not get clearance from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Manipur this afternoon due to congestion.

''Efforts are also underway to charter flights and as soon as the ATC gives clearance, it will initiate the evacuation process,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, Khandu said that the Arunachal Pradesh Government has constituted a coordination committee under the supervision of Commissioner CMO for the safe evacuation of the Arunachal students from the violence-hit Manipur.

“Government of Arunachal Pradesh is in touch with the Manipur government and our students to ensure their well-being,” Khandu stated in a social media post.

The CM’s statement came amid growing concerns among parents over the safety of their children studying in various educational institutions in Manipur following the recent outbreak of violence in that state.

Khandu also said that for further details, one may contact Dy Resident Commissioner (DRC), Arunachal Bhavan, Guwahati, Dr Dilip Kumar Chutia (7086026788) or Thutan Jamba, Addl SP (7630090058).

The Chief Minister, while expressing his deep concern over the prevailing situation in Manipur and said, “Deeply pained over the violence in Manipur, which has displaced several families.”

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