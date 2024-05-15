The Arunachal Pradesh Government has taken decisive action to annul recent illegal appointments of 20 individuals as work-charged (WC) staff in the Public Health Engineering and Water Supply Department, specifically within the jurisdiction of Miao circle in Changlang district.

In an official directive issued by the Secretary of the PHE & Water Supply Department, A K Singh, on Tuesday, it was disclosed that the appointments of these 20 individuals were conducted in contravention of established procedures and without the requisite sanctioned posts.

The order highlighted that the government has granted approval for the cancellation of these unlawfully appointed WC staff members under the purview of Miao circle.

Consequently, the appointing authority, Superintending Engineer of PHE&WS Circle Miao, has been instructed to promptly issue formal orders to rescind the appointments of these 20 individuals.

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