Farmers of the Nampong assembly constituency of Changlang district got farming equipment under the ANKY scheme to boost agriculture production.

In order to make Arunachal self-reliant and Atma Nirbhar agriculture department is implementing its flagship programs to boost agriculture in the state.

Local MLA of Nampong, Laisam Simai today distributed 35 nos Tractors and Power Tillers under the Flagship scheme of Chief Minister ANKY to progressive farmers & beneficiaries under 51 Nampong. He stated that Mechanise farming will transform the rural economy and enhance productivity, and income and make them Atmanirbhar.

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The Arunachal government launched this ambitious scheme 'Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana' in 2022 for the Agriculture sector with a plan outlay of 60 crores during 2021-22.

This scheme is unique as it's based on front-ended subsidies with components of 45 Government subsidies, 45 per cent bank loan and ten per cent to be borne by the beneficiary.

The credit link for this scheme would be provided to the beneficiaries by SBI, Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank and Arunachal Pradesh Cooperative Apex Bank.