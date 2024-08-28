The Arunachal Pradesh government has approved a Rs 5 crore relief fund to assist the flood-affected people of Tripura.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Wednesday that the funds have been allocated from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

'In aid of those affected by the devastating floods in Tripura, Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned from the Arunachal CM's Relief Fund to provide immediate assistance to those in need,' Khandu posted on X.

He further added, 'On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, my thoughts and prayers are with the people of Tripura during this challenging time. We stand in solidarity with you, and together, we will overcome this crisis.' The post also tagged the Tripura Chief Minister's office and Dr. Manik Saha.



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