The recent flood in Tripura has badly affected the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in the state as preliminary assessment of assets damaged due to floods in ULBs is to the tune of around Rs. 306 crore.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey said that as on date, 369 relief camps are operational by District Administration, providing shelter to over 53,356 persons in the State.

He said that the District Administration is continuing to provide necessary relief, including food, drinking water, medical help etc. in relief camps. Over 27,000 food packets have been distributed till date.

As on today, 3 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (TSR) and 2 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are working in relief operations in Gomati and Sepahijala Districts.

About 500 volunteers of Civil Defense and Aapda Mitra are continuing to be engaged in relief operations.

“A total 31 persons have lost their lives, two injured and one person is reported to be missing”, he said.

The official said that the recent floods in Tripura caused significant disruption in urban areas.



“Over 32,000 around 8000 families people were safely evacuated and sheltered in camps, where they received food, water, and medical care. All of the 3 Water Treatment Plants and 11 Deep Tube Wells that were damaged in Agartala city were promptly restored. Total 9 Water Tankers have been deployed in areas reported to have non-availability of drinking water in Agartala. The de-clogging and de-watering efforts are undertaken by making all damaged pumps functional, clearing city streets and facilitating normalcy”, he said.



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The official further informed that to prevent spreading of any water borne diseases, regular cleaning of toilets, bleaching, disinfectant spraying and hygienic environment in shelter houses has been ensured.

“A waste management SOP for safe sanitation practices has been released for ULBs to adhere to. As the state gets back on its feet, we remain vigilant and committed to building a more resilient future for all. A preliminary assessment of assets damaged due to floods in ULBs is to the tune of around Rs. 306 Crore”, he said.

To tackle the fallout of floods on health aspects, doctors have visited relief camps 1107 times and treated 35,477 persons. They carried out 1650 health camps for checking over 45,000 persons.

“The Health Department will procure 2 lakhs of ORS packets, 20 lakhs of halogen tablets, 10 lakhs of zinc tablets and medicines for fever, skin lotions and ointments in quantity sufficient etc. for carrying out disinfection and antidiarrhoea measures”, he said.

He further said that the Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) led by B. C. Joshi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi has arrived in Agartala for an advance on the spot assessments. IMCT members consist of officials from Agriculture, Finance, Transport, Water Resource and Rural Development sectors.

“State Government will extend all assistance including briefing to the IMCT for on the spot damage assessment and their field visit to the areas affected by the recent floods. All Departments have accordingly taken preparatory steps”, he added.