Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on May 6 stressed the importance of getting GI Tag for local products of handloom and handicrafts.

He also said that a tourist circuit in the North Eastern states needs to be formed and cited that the rich cultural diversity of the region will help in the marketing of local handicrafts and handloom products.

''The state government is making every effort to get GI registration of local products of handloom and handicrafts. It will help to get it global recognition and marketing, however, we need to improve its design to make it more adaptable to the modern standards and fashions,'' he said while speaking Rongali-Tingkhang programme at Lengeri Higher Secondary School Playground in Lengeri in Dibrugarh.

The three-day programme is deemed to be a one-of-its-kind mega event in Assam after the much talked about Guinness Book of World Record-breaking Mega Bihu event in Guwahati this year.

The Rongali - Tingkhang 2023 with the theme "North East - A Cultural Melting Pot," aimed at celebrating the cultural diversity of Northeastern states under one roof.

Extending his warm greetings to the people of Assam and other parts of North East India on the occasion, the Deputy CM said that this year’s Bihu Hussori celebrations hold great significance owing to two reasons - the World record-smashing mega Bihu performance on 13th April 2023 in Guwahati, and the historic MoU signing of the Arunachal-Assam Accord by the respective state Chief Ministers Pema Khandu and Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on 20th April 2023 in New Delhi.

He also congratulated the people of Assam for turning the ‘Bihu Hussori’ into a popular dance form at a global level.

Highlighting the strong friendship forged by the two states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, he mentioned,'' It has been made possible due to the genuine efforts and keen interest showcased by both Khandu and Sarma towards resolving the long-pending border issues.''

During the event, he also recalled the regional songs by the legendary singer and musician, Bharat Ratna Late Dr Bhupen Hazarika, and spoke about his ever-lasting contribution to establishing a formidable bond between the states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, which can now be carried forward in harmony.

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