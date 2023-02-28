The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet has decided to request Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to conduct recruitment to Group A and B posts, an official statement on February 28.

As per the cabinet, the Arunachal government will request UPSC to conduct the examinations till the APPSC is fully functional.

''The Cabinet decided to write to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with a request to conduct recruitment to Group A and B posts under the State Government till the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission is fully functional under Article 315(4) of the Constitution,'' the statement added.

The Cabinet also held a discussion on the under-preparation draft Bill for framing of Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures for prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill.

''The draft Bill will be placed in the public domain soon to seek suggestions and inputs from all stakeholders,'' the statement added.

Besides this, the cabinet also gave a nod to the amendment of Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice Regulation 1945).

''To strengthen the indigenous local customary delivery of justice system and the Gaon Bura and Gaon Buri Institutions and the traditional village councils in Arunachal Pradesh, the State Cabinet approved for an amendment to The Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945,'' the statement added.

It further said that the proposed amendment incorporates necessary provisions to empower the traditional village institute in delivering justice, adding, ''This also empowers the HGBs and GBs and village council''.

The cabinet also approved the proposed Bill for Arunachal Pradesh protection of catchment areas Bill 2023 which is aimed at reversing the present trend of water depletion through various conservation activities and preservation of natural resources.

''The bill has been prepared with a view to PRESERVE and PROTECT drinking water sources and catchment areas. The proposed Bill is intended to make our water catchment areas more resilient to climate change and vulnerable risk reduction through its proposed protection activities,'' the statement added.

The bill envisages the participation of various stakeholders with the constitution of the state-level board, district-level board, and a committee at the village level, it said.

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