The Arunachal government has suspended the internet services in the Papumpare district of the state to maintain law and order situation in the purview of illegal bandh and assumptions of violence, said an official notification on May 9.

The internet services have been suspended from 7 PM on May 9 to 6 PM on May 12.

''In pursuance of the request of the Superintendent of Police, IC vide. letter No. SPC/ITA/PA-CELL/2023 dated 09/05/2023 for temporary suspension of mobile internet services all TSPs and leased line of all TSPs/ISPs (excluding leased line of BSNL) in the districts of Papumpare City/ICR and Papumpare Rural in order to prevent the occurrence of serious law & order problems/threat to human life and property during the 72 hours Bandh Call declared by some organizations & individuals w.e.f. 10/05/2023 to 12/05/2023 the mobile internet services of all TSPs and leased lines of all TSPs/ISPs (excluding leased line of BS) in the districts of Papumpare City/IC and Papumpare Rural are hereby temporarily suspended from 1900 hrs of 09/05/2023 till 1800 hrs of 12/05/2023 in the interest of public emergency and safety,'' the notification added.

It further asked the Deputy Commissioner, Papumpare City or IC and Papumpare Rural to give necessary instructions to all the authorities of telecom service providers or internet service providers to comply with the above directions.

On May 9, the Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar capital region, Talo Potom, had termed the proposed three-day band call by a group of individuals as "illegal ".

He also said that 144 CrPC will be enforced with effect from 10 PM of 9 May and a flag march would be carried out to raise awareness among citizens to discourage Bandh culture.

Meanwhile, on May 7, Arunachal Home Minister, Bamang Felix said that there were other peaceful democratic means to raise the issues refraining from bandh culture as this leads to disruption in economic activity.

''At the outset, I must express my serious concern with bandh culture. These bandhs upset the routine life and hamper one and all. This frequently leads to disruption in economic activity and can cause loss of private property and injury to stakeholders if any violence erupts. There are peaceful means to highlight the attention to any issue,'' he added.

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