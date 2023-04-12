The annual Scientific Advisory Committee meeting of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Tawang was held on April 12 in Hotel Vajra, where the decision to rejuvenate Zemithang with regards to agriculture productivity was initiated.

Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo, chaired the meeting along with Tsering Choden EAC Kyidphel as Vice-Chairman, the other members present in the meeting were Circle Officer Dorjee Wangchu, HDO headquarters Koncho Gyatso, Entomologist KB Kayastha, SVO Tsering Drema, Head of KVK AN Tripathy,Subject matter specialists and progressive farmers.

Speaking on the occasion DC Tawang said that it was a proud moment for all of us that our staple food millet is being celebrated this year, he said that no other culture can survive without agriculture.

He commended Krishi Vigyan Kendra Tawang for doing satisfactory job at ground level and expressed hope that this will contribute in increased production of Agriculture and Horticulture products of the district.

He further said that no work should be done for formality sake and the result of it must be visible on ground, he asked the KVK team to increase the number of training and trainees. Speaking about Vibrant Village Programme, DC informed that Zemithang has been selected by govt of india under this project and also about instructions received from government to improve the income of villagers and rejuvenate Zemithang village.

Earlier Senior Scientist and head of KVK Tawang AN Tripathy spoke about the aims and objectives of the Scientific Advisory Committee meeting.

This was followed by presentation of Progress report and annual action plan of KVK Tawang by the subject matter specialists.

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