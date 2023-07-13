Arunachal government has decided to set up a short firing range in the Papunm Pare district for field firing and artillery practice.

A notification states- "The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh is please to publish its intention to issue a Notification under Section 9(1) of the said Act defining the area described in the Scheduled appended to this notice as area within, which for specified term of one year, the carrying out periodically of field firing and artillery practice may be authorized under Sector 9(2) of the Act during any period or periods specified in the Notification issued under Section 9(2) of the Act."

The location of the firing range is said to be RTC Campus/10th Batallion ITBP, Kimin.



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