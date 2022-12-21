Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on December 21 said that the state government will initiate a departmental enquiry into the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission's paper leak case.

The decision of the same was taken during the 27th Cabinet Meeting at the Secretariat that discussed several important issues including the status of question paper leakage of AE (Civil) Mains examination APPSC.

''The Cabinet after a thorough discussion has decided to initiate a departmental enquiry into the incidence of paper leakage. This enquiry will be fast-tracked and independent of the ongoing investigations by the Special Investigation Team (SIC) and CBI,'' Khandu said.

''It has been also decided that the state government will take up with the High Court to designate one court exclusively for the matter,'' he added.

Further, taking cognizance of the act of the whistle-blower that uncovered the ‘scam’, the Cabinet has resolved to frame rules for immediate implementation of the Whistle-blower Act in the state.

Besides this, the Grievance Cell of the APPSC will be overhauled and strengthened for faster and smoother redressal of grievances of aspirants as well as all other stakeholders.

The Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) recommended by the Committee for the conduct of examinations will be forwarded to the Commission with a direction to seek suggestions from concerned stakeholders.

Notably, Khandu had earlier called for stricter SOP for the Commission in tune with those of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board.

He had opined that due to the lack of a proper SOP in the Commission, few vested interest individuals had the courage to manipulate the system and harm the sanctity of the highest recruiting agency of the state.

Khandu made it crystal clear that no one involved in the scam will be allowed to go scot-free.

Apart from this, the Cabinet gave its nod to the inclusion of regional topics in APPSC exams.

In another major decision, the department of Administrative Reforms (AR) shall constitute Administrative Research Groups, which shall visit offices of the departments and deputy commissioners and give recommendations with regard to i) staff who are redundant and can be engaged elsewhere, ii) identify the need for re-skilling of employees, iii) posts which can be abolished and iv) other relevant administrative reforms. AR department shall also suggest staffing norms for district offices in view of the changed circumstances.

''It has been decided that these Administrative Research Groups shall stay at each district headquarter for at least 4-5 days for consultation with all stakeholders while making recommendations,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet discussed and approved the winding up of engineering wings functioning in departments other than work departments, the creation of circle headquarters at Kora in the Lower Subansiri district, the conversion of 114 TGT posts to BEOs and the creation of a Surplus Cell.

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