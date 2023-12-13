The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.) administered the ‘Oath of Office’ and ‘Oath of Secrecy’ to the newly appointed member of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) in the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 13th December 2023.

Col. Koj Tari (Retd.) and Rosy Taba took oath as members of APPSC.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra, IAS, conducted the function.

The First Lady of the State Anagha Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Cabinet Ministers and distinguished guests attended the function along with other officials and public functionaries.



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This decision came after careful consideration of the recommendations from a selection committee and the judgment of the Itanagar Permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court.

Alongside Prof Lingfa, Prof Ashan Riddi, Colonel (Retd) Koj Tari, and Rosy Taba were appointed as members of the commission.

These appointments are set for a term of six years or until the appointees reach the age of 62, whichever comes first, as per the order issued by the Administrative Reforms Department.

The governor of Arunachal Pradesh is scheduled to administer the oath to the newly appointed chairman and members at Raj Bhawan. This reconstitution marks a pivotal moment for the APPSC, especially following the AE question paper leakage scandal that brought the commission's activities to public attention on August 29, 2022. The scandal, which was investigated by the SIC, revealed a deep-rooted conspiracy, leading to several arrests.