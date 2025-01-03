Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), met with the Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, at Raj Bhavan.

During their meeting, the two leaders exchanged New Year greetings and discussed key focus areas for the development of the state in 2025.

The Governor praised the Chief Minister’s commitment to addressing critical areas such as youth empowerment and the education sector.

He emphasized the importance of equipping the youth with essential skills and fostering self-reliance through entrepreneurial opportunities. Highlighting the potential of the state’s youth as drivers of progress, the Governor encouraged the government to continue investing in initiatives aimed at their development.



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Recognizing Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural landscapes, the Governor identified sustainable tourism as a key area for economic growth. He suggested that a strategic focus on tourism development could generate significant self-employment opportunities for the youth while enhancing the state’s economic resilience.

The Governor stressed the need for efficiency and transparency in governance to achieve developmental goals effectively. He recommended the implementation of advanced monitoring mechanisms for development projects, ensuring their timely completion.

Furthermore, he proposed the automation of departmental processes, beginning at the district and circle levels, to improve accountability and streamline operations.

The meeting underscored a shared commitment between the Governor and the Chief Minister to accelerate Arunachal Pradesh’s development while maintaining transparency and inclusivity. Their collaborative approach aims to make 2025 a transformative year for the state, focusing on empowering youth, leveraging tourism potential, and achieving excellence in governance.