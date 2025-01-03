A joint operation conducted by Tinsukia Police and the Women Police Station (WPS), Itanagar, successfully rescued a minor girl linked to a human trafficking case registered under Tinsukia PS Case No. 472/24 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The operation, spearheaded by Inspector Nich Rupa of WPS Itanagar in close coordination with Tinsukia Police, resulted in the rescue of the victim from the residence of Chello Aaw in Lobby, Itanagar.

Following the rescue, the minor underwent a medical examination and was reported to be in stable condition.

According to preliminary reports, the victim and her cousin were intercepted by their aunt, Sunita Bumis, on December 26, 2024.



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The two minors were later separated, and the victim was allegedly sold for a sum of Rs 2,00,000 in Itanagar. Efforts to locate and apprehend those implicated in the trafficking network are ongoing.

Speaking on the issue, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Capital Police, emphasized the importance of public awareness in preventing such crimes. He urged citizens to refrain from employing minors as domestic help and highlighted the necessity of conducting thorough police verification when hiring workers to ensure safety and mitigate risks of exploitation or fraud.

This operation underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies in combating human trafficking and safeguarding vulnerable individuals. Authorities continue to work diligently to dismantle trafficking networks and bring the perpetrators to justice.