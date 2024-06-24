Arunachal Pradesh Governor has appointed three former ministers as advisors to Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The appointments include MLAs Kamlung Mosang and Alo Libang, along with ex-minister Bamang Felix.

These appointments are made under the guidelines issued on 18th June 2024.

The advisors will serve at the pleasure of the Governor and will not be eligible for any post-service benefits. Their pay and allowances will be governed as per the specified guidelines.

"In the interest of public service, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh is pleased to appoint the following Members of Legislative Assembly and Ex-Minister as Advisor to Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh, with immediate effect under clause 2, 5 l(a) and 6 I(a) of the "Guidelines for appointment of Principal Advisor, OSD, PRO etc to Hon'ble Chief Minister, Advisor, OSD, PRO etc to Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister and OSD to Ministers, 2024" issued vide No.CAB/G-13/06/2024 dated 18/06/2024," the notification reads.



Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh launches 'Reforms 3.0': A visionary roadmap towards 'Viksit Arunachal'

Arunachal Pradesh has embarked on an ambitious journey dubbed "Reforms 3.0". This comprehensive agenda, unveiled during the inaugural State Cabinet meeting, outlines 24 citizen-centric initiatives aimed at fostering socio-economic transformation across the state.

Under the visionary leadership's pledge for a 'Viksit Arunachal', the reform agenda spans governance enhancements, quality of life improvements, youth empowerment, and strategic investments for development. Key highlights include a robust push towards digital governance, bottom-up planning for effective development, and the establishment of a golden repository for citizen data to streamline public service delivery.

Governance reforms take centre stage with initiatives like the complete digitalization of financial transactions, the strengthening of decentralized decision-making through divisional and deputy commissioners, and the formation of an Administrative Reforms Commission. These measures are set to revolutionize administrative efficiency while ensuring maximum adoption of technology.