Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday underscored the strategic and socio-economic necessity of a robust border fencing system and a strengthened Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime, citing national security and protection of indigenous rights.

Chairing a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhavan, the Governor said Arunachal’s sensitive geopolitical position demands fortified infrastructure along its borders, particularly to prevent infiltration, arms smuggling, narcotics trafficking, and insurgent movement.

"A secure border with defined crossing points will not only establish clear territorial boundaries but will also create a stable environment for socio-economic growth in frontier areas," Parnaik said, according to a communiqué from Raj Bhavan.



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He also called for revamping the ILP system, describing it as a crucial legal tool to regulate the entry of non-residents, preserve demographic balance, and protect the cultural identity of Arunachal’s indigenous tribes.

The ILP mechanism, the Governor stressed, is not only about preserving tradition but also about internal security, facilitating better visitor monitoring and law enforcement tracking.

The meeting also assessed the state's surrender policy and internal security status, with Home Minister Mama Natung, ADGP Vivek Kishore, and IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa briefing the Governor on various challenges and progress made—particularly with fencing efforts along the India-Myanmar border.

The Governor lauded the state police for their efforts and urged continued vigilance and proactive policing to sustain peace and inclusive development in the region.