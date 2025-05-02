The Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Capital Region, Itanagar, has issued a directive to all government employees under its jurisdiction to submit undertakings affirming that they do not engage in employing child labour.

This move comes in response to a letter from the Director of the Women and Child Development Department, Arunachal Pradesh, dated April 29, 2025. The directive follows instructions issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), New Delhi.

In an official communication, the Deputy Commissioner has asked all Heads of Departments (HoDs) within the Capital Region to ensure strict compliance. HoDs have been instructed to collect the undertakings from their respective departments and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) to the DC’s office by 11:00 AM on May 2, 2025.

The administration emphasised that the matter is urgent and time-sensitive, underlining the state government's commitment to eradicating child labour and upholding child rights in accordance with national regulations.



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