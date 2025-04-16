In a high-level review meeting held at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), underscored the need for adopting advanced technology and scientific practices to ensure the conservation of Reserve Forests across the state.

Chairing the meeting, the Governor emphasised that Arunachal Pradesh’s identity as a "Green State" must be preserved through proactive and remedial conservation strategies. He highlighted the need for systemic improvements to tackle challenges such as encroachment, habitat degradation, and slow environmental clearance processes.

To strengthen forest monitoring mechanisms, the Governor advocated for the use of Artificial Intelligence tools and satellite-based mapping systems. He suggested that the State Government leverage the expertise of the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NE-SAC), Shillong, for automated forest data monitoring. “Regular and stringent monitoring is the need of the hour. Technology must become a force multiplier in forest protection,” he said.

Drawing from his recent visit to Gujarat’s Gir Forest—the only natural habitat of Asiatic lions outside Africa—Governor Parnaik recommended that Arunachal adopt similar scientific forest management models. “We must emulate the best practices being followed in other biodiversity-rich regions for effective conservation,” he added.

Expressing grave concern over encroachments in Reserve Forest areas, the Governor issued a stern warning and called for visible and decisive action. “Eviction is the only answer to encroachment, not compensation,” he stated, urging officials to enforce forest laws with efficiency and seriousness.



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Stressing the need for better inter-departmental coordination, the Governor said that maintaining ecological balance should go hand-in-hand with the timely execution of developmental projects. He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and in line with the national mission of Viksit Bharat, Arunachal Pradesh must pursue its Viksit Arunachal goals with urgency. “No welfare project should be delayed due to bottlenecks in land or forest clearance,” he said.

In a key direction aimed at enhancing the environmental aesthetics of the state, the Governor urged the Environment & Forest Department, the District Administrations of Papum Pare and Itanagar Capital Region, and the Itanagar Municipal Corporation to initiate a large-scale plantation drive along the route from Hollongi Airport to the State Capital. He called this stretch a “visual gateway to Arunachal Pradesh” and stressed the need to make it greener and more welcoming.

The meeting was attended by State Minister of Environment & Forests, Wangki Lowang; Deputy Commissioners Talo Potom (Itanagar) and Jiken Bomjen (Papum Pare); Superintendent of Police Papum Pare Taru Gusar; and senior officers from the Environment & Forest Department and District Police.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, P. Subramanyam, presented a comprehensive status report on the Reserve Forests and the current steps being undertaken by the state to protect them.

The Governor’s assertive remarks and recommendations are expected to infuse renewed urgency and direction into Arunachal’s forest conservation strategy, balancing ecological preservation with developmental imperatives.