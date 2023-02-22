Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik presented the State Awards comprising gold and silver medals, and other awards in a function held at the General Bipin Rawat Hall of Raj Bhawan.

The Gold medals were conferred on five awardees, including three best-performing departments. They are the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Department of Civil Aviation (GoAP), Arunachal Pradesh Investment and Innovation Park, the Department of Planning & Investment, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu and senior journalist Amar Sangno, while 18 persons received the Silver medals for their excellent performances and distinguished services to the State.

Besides felicitating the unsung heroes of eight tribal communities of the State, the Governor also gave away the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2022 to the Arunachal Pradesh State Selection Board and the CM’s Award for Cleanest Village for the year 2022 to nine villages from various districts. Representatives of the concerned community-based organisation (CBO) received the citation from the Governor.

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The CM’s Award for Cleanest Village carrying a memento, a citation and a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each was presented to Gori village under Basar block in Leparada district, Kuchep-1 (Changlang), Ozakho (Longding), Doji Jelly (Aalo East, West Siang), Dipa (Likabali, Lower Siang), Rottung (Kebang, Siang district), Shyaro (Tawang), Siluk (Mebo, East Siang) and Jona Kachari (Chowkham, Namsai).

It may be mentioned that the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh has introduced the CM’s award for the cleanest village in each district for ensuring a healthy, hygienic and lively social environment. The awards are meant for promoting the essence of healthy living through cleanliness to deter the incidence of illness and promote the sustenance of public amenities for the overall growth of the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, Council of Ministers, MPs, MLAs, Chief Secretary Dharmendra and other senior government officers were present on the occasion.