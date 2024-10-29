Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retd) K T Parnaik convened an important discussion with army personnel on Tuesday, focusing on crucial aspects of border management and security protocols along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang district. This interaction comes at a time when border security remains a top priority for the nation.

During his visit to various border posts, Governor Parnaik highlighted the significance of implementing modern strategies to enhance the safety and security of the region. "The international border in Arunachal Pradesh holds immense strategic importance and is highly sensitive to our national security," he stated, underlining the need for continued vigilance and preparedness.

The governor, who has previous experience commanding the '4 Corps,' encouraged the troops to uphold high standards of physical fitness and mental alertness. "Your readiness is crucial for maintaining the integrity of our borders," he said, motivating the personnel to remain alert and responsive to any challenges they may face.

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