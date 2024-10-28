The Arunachal State Board for Wildlife has granted clearance to three significant projects, marking a step forward for infrastructure development and cultural enrichment in the state. The proposals, now set for consideration by the National Board for Wildlife, aim to improve connectivity, support local economies, and promote cultural activities while balancing the region's ecological concerns.

The approved projects include, the construction of the NH-913 highway will link NH-215 at New Kharsang, located on the Assam-Arunachal border, to the Miao-Gandhigram-Vijaynagar stretch. This strategic project is poised to significantly boost connectivity in remote areas, enhance local economic opportunities, and bolster border security.

The second project approved is the construction of a jeepable bridge at Seijosa-Pakke TR. This project involving the diversion of 0.75 hectares of forest land for the construction of a jeepable bridge in Pakke Kessang District will improve accessibility and infrastructure in the Seijosa-Pakke Tiger Reserve area. The initiative aims to facilitate smoother transportation while supporting conservation efforts by enabling better monitoring.

The third project thus approved is the construction of Arun Rang Manch Auditorium-Cum-Theater. Situated behind the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Hall in Itanagar, the proposed cultural venue will cover an area of 0.1092 hectares. The facility is intended to serve as a hub for the arts, encouraging cultural expression and community engagement through performances and events.

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