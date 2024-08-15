The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.) and First Lady of the State Anagha Parnaik attended the ‘At Home’ function hosted by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the occasion of 78th Independence Day at the State Guest House, Niti Vihar, Itanagar on 15th August 2024.

The Governor and the First Lady exchanged Independence Day greetings with the Chief Minister, distinguished guests, and invitees present on the occasion.

The event featured a cultural presentation by a local organisation and a patriotic theatrical show by the Kamsa Dramatics Society.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu marked the 78th Independence Day by extending greetings to all residents of the state, including farmers, students, parents, and youths.



Also Read: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu envisions substantial development driven by 'Team Arunachal' spirit

In his message, CM Khandu expressed hope that Arunachal Pradesh will witness substantial development in the coming years, driven by the collective spirit of "Team Arunachal."

Addressing the media, CM Khandu highlighted the state’s innovative healthcare initiative, "Medicine from the Sky." Launched two years ago by the Department of Health, this project utilizes drones to deliver essential medicines and injections to remote and inaccessible areas, including border towns.



The initiative, which operates from the TRIHMS hospital in Itanagar, also involves collecting blood samples from high-altitude regions for analysis and treatment at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science in Naharlagun. CM Khandu praised the program's success and emphasized plans to enhance it with advanced technology.