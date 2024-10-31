Celebrating the spirit of unity and patriotism, Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, marked Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in Tawang with a series of events dedicated to Indian unity and valor. Commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Governor flagged off a Unity Run and administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge to a large gathering, fostering a collective commitment to national integrity.

The Governor also participated in a virtual unveiling of a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and inaugurated the Major Bob Khating Museum of Valour, presided over by Defence Minister Raj Nath Singh. These initiatives celebrate the legacy of Sardar Patel and Major Bob Khating, figures who played key roles in strengthening India’s unity and territorial integrity.

Reflecting on Sardar Patel’s life, the Governor emphasized his indomitable spirit and dedication, which transformed India’s future. “Sardar Patel’s life is a testament to the power of perseverance,” he remarked, underscoring Patel’s integrity and vision as guiding principles for youth in India. Patel’s resilience, he noted, is especially relevant today, as young people navigate an era where ethical leadership is essential. The Governor urged youth to embrace Patel’s values, driving their own growth as well as the nation’s development toward the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Addressing Major Khating’s influence on the northeastern region, the Governor praised the newly inaugurated museum, which preserves his legacy as a symbol of service and patriotism. He expressed hope that the museum would inspire the younger generation to value leadership and dedication, drawing from Khating’s life. This initiative, he stated, aligns with the State’s ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ program led by Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu, empowering youth to actively participate in nation-building.

The Governor lauded Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his administration, and the military formations for their meticulous organization and execution of these events, conducted with great respect and professionalism. He noted that these efforts, rooted in the ideals of unity and service, are building blocks for a resilient and inclusive India where every community plays a role in the nation’s progress.