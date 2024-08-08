The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), inaugurated the three-day 'Chintan Shivir cum Education Conclave 2024' at the DK Convention Center in Itanagar on August 8.

The event, themed 'Shikshit Arunachal - Viksit Arunachal', aims to transform education in the state.

In his inaugural address, the Governor urged stakeholders to focus on the physical, mental, and moral development of students to mould them into 'Shiksit, Anushasit, Prerit aur Viksit' (Educated, Disciplined, Inspired, and Advanced) citizens.

He highlighted the importance of formal education in gaining knowledge and skills to improve society.



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Emphasizing the role of teachers, he called for innovative training programmes and the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The governor also discussed initiatives like NIPUN Bharat and PM SHRI Schools, which aim to set new benchmarks in education.

He commended the State Education Minister and officials for organizing the conclave and expressed hope for its positive impact.

Education Minister P. D. Sona, MLA Mutchu Mithi, Commissioner Amjad Tak, and Secretary Duly Kanduk also spoke at the event. Various officials, educators, and representatives from NGOs attended the session.