A student body in Arunachal Pradesh has called on the government to increase vigilance along the inter-state border to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, which is currently experiencing unrest.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) submitted a representation to state Home Minister Mama Natung, citing reports that many people in Bangladesh have been displaced and are attempting to enter India illegally.

The AAPSU expressed concern that such illegal immigration could disrupt the tribal ecology and demographic balance of Arunachal Pradesh.

The student body urged the government to take immediate measures to prevent illegal immigration, emphasizing that these steps are crucial to protecting the interests of indigenous communities and maintaining the socio-cultural integrity of the state.



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The death toll in the anti-government protests in Bangladesh has reached 440, according to local media.

In response to the crisis, Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus has been appointed head of Bangladesh's interim government by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, following the resignation and departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Residents across Bangladesh have formed groups to guard against robbery and looting, with the interim government set to take oath on Thursday.