Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on October 28, engaged with military troops in West Kameng district. During the extended Infantry Day celebration, he visited officers and troops of the Rajputana Rifles who are currently in high-altitude training at a height of 14,000 feet, near Sela Pass.

Parnaik encouraged the troops to take their combat training seriously and be ready for any situation along the high-altitude international border. He urged them to maintain top mental and physical fitness, crucial in high operational theatres.

The governor reminded the officers and troops of the Indian Army's proud traditions, and implored them to commit fully to their duties and responsibilities. He referred to the soldiers as the true heroes of our nation, stating that the Indian people, especially the Arunachalis, always honour them as true patriots who dedicate their lives to uphold the nation's pride.

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