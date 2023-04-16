Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik on April 16 flagged off the Itanagar to Tezpur leg of the Rhino Motorcycle Rally from Raj Bhavan.

The rally has been organized by Headquarters 101 Area as a tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the formation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the Rhino Motorcycle Rally will inspire the youth of the northeastern region to join the armed forces.

He also applauded the Headquarters 101 Area for organizing the Rally, which aims to commemorate 60 glorious years of its raising and to pay tributes to the martyrs, veer naris, and veterans.

''The Motorcycle rally is yet another event, resonating the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav' under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' he added.

It is worth mentioning that the rally aims to connect with the youth of the Northeastern states and inspire them to join the Indian Army.

The 15-day rally, which commenced in Shillong on April 9, will culminate in Shillong on April 23.

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