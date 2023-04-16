Forest officials in Arunachal’s Pakke Tiger Reserve on April 12 arrested two poachers with carcass of barking deer and two country-made guns from Sukhanallah area of Seijosa Wildlife Range.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shankar Nayang and Gala Basumatary. They were arrested under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

The arrested persons were produced before the CJM, Seppa in East Kameng area on April 13. They have been placed in judicial custody for five days.

The posthumous of the yelping deer cadaver was directed by a board comprised by the DFO.

On April 14, the carcass was buried in the presence of the HGB and an executive magistrate.

According to the DFO, the Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary & Tiger Reserve Division has zero tolerance for any crime involving wildlife or the forest as well as other anti-social activities in and around the reserve.

He spoke to the overall population to pass any tenable and pertinent data in regards to natural life/backwoods offenses to the closest reach office or to the DFO office.

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