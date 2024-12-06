Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd) extended his greetings to the members of the Indian Armed Forces, ahead of the Armed Forces Flag Day.

He urged the people of the nation to honour their sacrifices and support the families of martyrs, disabled soldiers, and Veer Naris.

In his message, the Governor emphasised the significance of the day, observed annually on December 7 since 1949, as a moment to express gratitude to those who selflessly defend the nation's freedom and security.

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"This day serves as a reminder to honour the gallant heroes and acknowledge their sacrifices," he said, while appealing to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to contribute generously to support the armed forces and their families.

He highlighted the vital role of the Armed Forces in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and encouraged the younger generation to draw inspiration from the unmatched patriotism and heroism of retired and serving personnel.

“Let us ensure that their legacy lives on in our hearts and actions,” he added.