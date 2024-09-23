In a landmark event for Kra Daadi District, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), visited the remote administrative circles of Pipsorang and Tali on September 23, 2024. This visit marks the first time a Governor has set foot in these areas, underscoring the government's commitment to fostering development in the region.

Accompanied by State Minister of Land Management, Civil Aviation, and local MLA Shri Jikke Tako, the Governor engaged with villagers from the Vibrant Border Villages initiative, emphasizing direct communication and community involvement. During a public meeting at Pipsorang, he discussed the importance of the Vibrant Village Programme, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and security in border areas.

The Governor outlined his focus on four priority sectors: health, education, infrastructure, and tourism. He called for the integration of technology in monitoring government schemes, advocating for innovative solutions like drone delivery for medicines in remote areas. "Officials must leave their offices, engage with the community, and utilize technology to ensure effective implementation of yojanas," he stressed.

During the meeting at Tali, approximately 90 km from the district headquarters in Palin, the Governor reviewed the progress of various development projects. He urged health officials to ensure essential medicines are available and highlighted the need for specialists in district hospitals. Additionally, he called for measures to reduce school drop-out rates and promote reading through the establishment of libraries.

The Governor also emphasized the tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh, suggesting the adoption of the Bhutanese Model of Tourism to stimulate local entrepreneurship and job creation. He underscored the necessity of data automation for efficient project planning and execution, promoting a paperless office environment.

Also Read: Arunachal: Naharlagun police apprehend bike lifters during early morning operation