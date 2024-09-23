In a successful operation, Naharlagun police apprehended two bike lifters in the act of stealing an Avenger motorcycle in the early hours at Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh.

The suspects, Alal Uddin Ahmed (22) and Nobi Hussain (20), both hailing from Laluk, Assam, were caught red-handed while attempting to move the bike after tampering with its wiring and breaking the key.

This quick action by the Naharlagun police highlights their vigilance and commitment to curbing vehicle theft in the area, which has been a growing concern.

The accused are now in custody, and further investigation is underway to determine if they are part of a larger bike-lifting syndicate operating in the region.



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