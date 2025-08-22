Arunachal governor urges Indigenous priests to preserve traditions with modern relevance

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Friday called upon indigenous priests of the state to remain committed to safeguarding their age-old traditions while also adapting their practices to the needs of changing times.

Interacting with a group of indigenous priests at Raj Bhavan, the governor emphasised that rituals should be meaningful, rooted in scientific reasoning, and serve society positively, according to an official statement.

Parnaik highlighted the importance of documenting traditional rituals and practices to ensure their preservation for future generations. Such efforts, he noted, would strengthen community identity and safeguard the richness of tribal heritage amid rapid modernisation.

He also proposed the establishment of an institutionalised training and teaching centre for indigenous faiths in Arunachal Pradesh, which would help systematically pass on sacred knowledge in a sustainable manner.



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Describing indigenous priests as custodians of tribal wisdom and spiritual heritage, the governor urged them to inspire their communities to live in harmony with nature, protect biodiversity, and foster a way of life rooted in environmental respect.

He further underlined that the guidance of priests must always encourage unity, peace, and sustainable living, ensuring traditional values remain a source of strength and pride.

Earlier, the priests, led by Nangram Kani, shared their experiences and the challenges they face in preserving indigenous culture. The governor lauded their role in sustaining tribal identity while encouraging them to embrace opportunities for the future.