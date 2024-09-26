The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), visited the District Tuberculosis (TB) Centre in Aalo, West Siang District, on September 26, 2024, as part of ongoing efforts to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) from the state.

During his visit, the Governor inspected the facility, which serves as the central hub for TB control activities across multiple districts, including West Siang, Lower Siang, Leparada, Shi Yomi, and Siang.

As a Nikshay Mitra under the National TB Elimination Program (NTEP), the Governor adopted two TB patients from West Siang District, offering them support through nutritional, diagnostic, and vocational resources. He symbolically handed over food baskets to these adopted patients during the visit.



Also Raed: Nagaland: Students’ Union condemns unauthorized occupation of school classrooms by Health Department

In his address to health officials, Governor Parnaik reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to eliminate tuberculosis from India by 2025, ahead of the global target of 2030 set by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He urged the community and health officials to work together in raising awareness about TB, promoting healthy lifestyles, and utilizing modern technologies for better planning and analysis in healthcare.

The Governor praised the medical staff, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, for their contribution to health reforms and their compassionate approach to patient care.

Health officials present, including Dr. Dubom Bagra (District Medical Officer), Dr. Karken Rina (District Tuberculosis Officer), and Dr. Nyade Padu Bagra, provided briefings on TB and other health issues in the region.

Later, the Governor visited the Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Darka, which had been awarded the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) Certification by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The Governor commended the dedication of health officials working towards improving the quality of healthcare in the region. Dr. Tomar Kamki, District Reproductive and Child Health Officer, provided an overview of the facility and its commitment to ensuring high-quality health services for all citizens.