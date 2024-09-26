The Dimapur Naga Students’ Union (DNSU) has strongly condemned the unauthorized use of classrooms at Government Middle School (GMS), Midland by the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department. Despite a vacation notice issued by the Education Department's principal director on July 5, 2024, the classrooms remain occupied.

DNSU president Hinoto P. Aomi and education secretary Kevin Gonmei expressed frustration over the situation, stating that the H&FW Department has been running a dispensary in the school, which disrupts the academic environment and violates students’ rights.

The DNSU acknowledged the importance of healthcare but emphasized that the dispensary's presence in a school compromised both student safety and education. They called for the immediate relocation of the dispensary to a more suitable site, ensuring uninterrupted learning and the well-being of students.

The students' union also urged the local colony council to withdraw any consent it may have granted for the unauthorized use of the school’s classrooms. They further requested the Education Department to enforce its order, warning that failure to act would force them to pursue democratic means to protect students' rights.

Also Read: Nagaland bans Gau Dhwaj Yatra amid public order concerns